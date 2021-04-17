Short Interest in Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Rises By 130.4%

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BOMH stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. Boomer has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boomer in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Boomer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms.

