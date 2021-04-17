Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Rises By 60.0%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 27,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631. CBM Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

