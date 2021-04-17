Short Interest in Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Decreases By 50.0%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEBUY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Cebu Air has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

