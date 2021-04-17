Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Expands By 81.8%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUPBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.189 dividend. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

