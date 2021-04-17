Short Interest in Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Rises By 126.1%

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HYBE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 4,270,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,041,832. Hybrid Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc in September 2009.

