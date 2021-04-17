Short Interest in Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Rises By 126.1%

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HYBE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 4,270,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,041,832. Hybrid Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Hybrid Energy
