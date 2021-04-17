Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Drops By 50.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $11.96 on Friday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.28.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

