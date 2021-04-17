Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Drops By 50.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $11.96 on Friday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.28.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors
