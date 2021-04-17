Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Declines By 50.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

Shares of ISDX stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $30.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

