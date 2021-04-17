Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Declines By 62.6%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 816,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PDSB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

