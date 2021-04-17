Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Expands By 200.0%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.