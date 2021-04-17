Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Declines By 54.4%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GLG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. TD has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) by 170.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of TD worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

