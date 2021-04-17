Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Drops By 31.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOSYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.92. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

