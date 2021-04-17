Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Drops By 31.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOSYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.92. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.
