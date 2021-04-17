Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rises By 80.0%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

