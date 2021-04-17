ShowHand (HAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $369,491.45

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. ShowHand has a market cap of $369,491.45 and approximately $9,233.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 60.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

