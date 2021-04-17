Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.32% of Shutterstock worth $60,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.