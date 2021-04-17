Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SMEGF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

