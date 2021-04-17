Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

BSRR opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $412.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $34.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420 in the last ninety days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

