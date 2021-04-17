Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.19

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.19 and traded as low as C$18.21. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.72, with a volume of 28,770 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SW. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$157.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900002 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,261.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

