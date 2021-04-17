Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $34.82 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12,137.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,086 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $34,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,549,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,325. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.