Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $37.21 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,359,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,916. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $205.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

