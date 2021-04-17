Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 531,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.