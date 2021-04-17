Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

