Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an inline rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

