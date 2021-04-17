Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLP. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 over the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

