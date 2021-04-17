Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

SKY stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,076. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

