SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $28.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.48% from the company’s current price.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

SM Energy stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

