Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $88.00 at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,323.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

