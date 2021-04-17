Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

SQM traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $55.17. 7,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

