SolarCoin (SLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,584.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $7,584.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 109.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00508447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000853 BTC.

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,228,572 coins and its circulating supply is 64,802,963 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

