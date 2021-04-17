Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading 8.9% Higher

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.39. 13,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,691,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

The company has a market cap of $552.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

