Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

