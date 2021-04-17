Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,915.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

