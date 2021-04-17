Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 226 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.