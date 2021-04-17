Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit