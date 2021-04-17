Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.