South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.48

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 23872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

South32 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

