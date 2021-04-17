Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 19,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,663. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

