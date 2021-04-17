Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.26 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $90.26 million and $20.22 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.00299275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00723447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,792.73 or 1.00122072 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00022005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00863910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.