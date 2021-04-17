Spire (NYSE:SR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.