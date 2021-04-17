Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

