Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,634 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

