Starbase (STAR) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $626,897.66 and $31.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00067670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.73 or 0.00712225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00038517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

