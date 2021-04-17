Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 967,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

