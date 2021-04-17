Stealth Market Cap Hits $7.89 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Stealth has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $18,802.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000871 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00016940 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,242,561 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

