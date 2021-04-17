STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $203.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.40.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

STERIS stock opened at $208.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $208.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

