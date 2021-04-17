Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

