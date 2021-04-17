Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHUY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $910.93 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chuy’s by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

