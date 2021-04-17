Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $779,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.11.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $374.62 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.53 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

