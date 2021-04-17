Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $300.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.79 million to $302.00 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 163,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,640. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

