Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 154 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $270.86 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $276.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

