Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 831.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 64,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,482 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 371.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 30,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.