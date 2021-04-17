Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $280,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 108,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.85 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45.

